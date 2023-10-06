Listen Live

David Beckham corrects wife Victoria for saying they come from “Working Class” families

David Beckham called out his wife, Victoria, claiming they come from working-class families. The two […]

By Dirt/Divas

David Beckham called out his wife, Victoria, claiming they come from working-class families.

The two have a new Docuseries on Netflix called “Beckham,” which lets us into the famous couple’s personal life.

In a viral clip, Victoria Beckham, AKA, Posh Spice, gushes about their family and says, “We both come from families that work really hard. We’re very working class.”

via GIPHY

David promptly jumped in, told her to be honest, and told her to reveal what car her dad drove her in when she was in school.

After some coaxing and guilt-tripping, she revealed her dad drove her around in a Rolls-Royce.

David can be heard off-camera saying, ” Thank you!”

In her defense, she may have thought Roll-s- Royce was middle class.

Twitter is going wild with the clip; check it out.

feature image from David Beckham Facebook

Related posts

Presidential German Shepherd removed from White House after several biting incidents

Lifetime holiday film reunites main ladies of the 80’s including Linda Gray and Loni Anderson

SNL returns with Pete Davidson and Ice Spice for the season premiere October 14

Ed Sheeran couldn’t see straight after he smoked with Snoop Dogg

A documentary about boy bands including *NSYNC and Backstreet Boys in the works for Paramount +

Football Terms That Sound Dirty… But Aren’t.

Joshua Jackson And Wife Split After Four Years Of Marriage

Mariah Carey Returns with ‘Merry Christmas One And All!’ Tour for 2023

Green Day to Rock 110th Grey Cup Halftime Show!