David Beckham called out his wife, Victoria, claiming they come from working-class families.

The two have a new Docuseries on Netflix called “Beckham,” which lets us into the famous couple’s personal life.

In a viral clip, Victoria Beckham, AKA, Posh Spice, gushes about their family and says, “We both come from families that work really hard. We’re very working class.”

David promptly jumped in, told her to be honest, and told her to reveal what car her dad drove her in when she was in school.

After some coaxing and guilt-tripping, she revealed her dad drove her around in a Rolls-Royce.

David can be heard off-camera saying, ” Thank you!”

In her defense, she may have thought Roll-s- Royce was middle class.

Twitter is going wild with the clip; check it out.

