David Spade To Host Bachelor In Paradise In Place Of Chris Harrison
Because when you think of a dating show host, you think David Spade!
According to reports, the producer wanted to add some fun to the show, telling a news outlet the Bachelor in Paradise has become too serious.
Chris Harrison stepped down from the Bachelor and Bachelorette franchises for racially insensitive comments in February but left it unclear whether he’d be back for the summer spin-off.
The host role will be filled by celebrity comedians who will guest host, according to those who know the plan.