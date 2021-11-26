Debbie Gibson Has A New Holiday Song!

This past fall, Debbie Gibson released her long-awaited 10th studio pop album ‘The Body Remembers’- her first in 20 years – marking a new chapter for Gibson on her own label Stargirl Records.

The Body Remembers’ represents all things Debbie: empowerment, living your best life, and staying eternally electric.

Prior to the pandemic, Gibson toured with the New Kids On The Block for their mixed tape tour!

Today, Debbie Gibson embodies the holiday spirit with the release of her new, infectious, up-tempo, original song “Christmas Star” via Stargirl Records, combining the cheerful nature of the holiday season with the timeless charm and artistry Gibson has become known for.