Debra Winger Quit ‘A League Of Their Own’ Over Madonna Being Cast In The Movie

After months of preparing for the movie, Winger left her role to be filled by actress Geena Davis… who ‘did ok,’ she says!

One of the most famous lines from the beloved 1992 film A League Of Their Own, “there’s no crying in baseball,” seems to have held true to this day — but there have never been any rules on the books about quitting when Madonna joins the team.

Debra Winger, best known for her award-winning starring roles in An Officer and a Gentleman (1982), Terms of Endearment (1983), and Shadowlands (1993), said recently that she dropped out of the production 30 years ago after the “Material Girl” was added to the cast.

Winger, 66, told The Telegraph, that she quit after spending three months in training with the Chicago Cubs preparing for the role ultimately filled by Geena Davis. The decision taken by famed director Penny Marshall to cast Madge gave Winger the feeling it would become “an Elvis [Presley] film,” so she walked.

In all, Debra says she doesn’t think the film was successful in telling the actual athletes’ incredible stories.