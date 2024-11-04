Why Millennials are Craving the 90s: The Decades We're Most Nostalgic For in 2024

Nostalgia is funny – it seems like every generation eventually yearns for the "good old days." And in 2024, it’s official: the 1990s have taken the nostalgia crown, edging out the 1980s as the decade we’re most attached to. But why the ‘90s? And which other decades have us reminiscing?

A recent poll shed some light on the top contenders, and the results are a blast from the past.

The Rankings: Which Decades Top the Nostalgia List?

While nostalgia can be pretty personal, a poll revealed which decades we miss most. Here’s how it breaks down:

The 1990s – With 24% of the vote, the ‘90s are officially the nostalgia champion! The 1980s – Close behind, the ‘80s garnered 22%. The 2000s – Recent enough to remember clearly, the 2000s snagged 18%. The 1970s – Known for disco, bell bottoms, and rock ‘n’ roll, 17% of respondents voted for the ‘70s. The 1960s – Despite the counterculture revolution, the ‘60s are nostalgic for 11% of people. However, don’t count out the 2010s – this decade already has 9% reminiscing, and it might outshine the ‘60s soon enough.

Why Are We So Obsessed with the 90s?

Now that the ‘90s have officially hit "vintage" status, they’re topping the nostalgia charts, especially for millennials who came of age in this era. Here are the top things we’re most nostalgic about from the ‘90s:

Music – Think Nirvana, Spice Girls, and the golden era of hip-hop.

– Think Nirvana, Spice Girls, and the golden era of hip-hop. Movies and TV – From Friends to The Lion King, ‘90s entertainment was iconic.

– From Friends to The Lion King, ‘90s entertainment was iconic. Video Games – If you loved Mario Kart or the original Pokémon games, you’re not alone.

– If you loved Mario Kart or the original Pokémon games, you’re not alone. Fashion – Flannel, overalls, and butterfly clips – the ‘90s style has returned!

– Flannel, overalls, and butterfly clips – the ‘90s style has returned! Sports and Toys – Whether you were collecting Pogs or cheering for Michael Jordan, ‘90s sports and toys hold a special place in our hearts.

Looking Ahead: Will We Be Nostalgic for the 2020s?

If it takes around 25 to 30 years for nostalgia to reach its peak, we might just be pining for today’s trends by the 2050s. So, who knows? In a few decades, we could all be nostalgic for AI tools like ChatGPT or that unforgettable “Brat summer” of 2023. Until then, the ‘90s are here to stay, at least in our memories.

