December 14th and 15th, 2019
#20 You Need To Calm Down – Taylor Swift
#19 How Do You Sleep? – Sam Smith
#18 If I Can’t Have You – Shawn Mendes
#17 To The Man Who Let Her Go – Tyler Shaw
#16 Everything Sucks – Scott Helman
#15 Lose You To Love Me – Selena Gomez
#14 I’ll Be There – Walk Off The Earth
#13 10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber
#12 Lover – Taylor Swift 03:37 Z2256
KOOL Cameo: Wonderful Christmas Time – Paul Mccartney
#11 I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran ft. Justin Bieber
#10 Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid
#9 Good As Hell – Lizzo
#8 Rooting For You – Alessia Cara
#7 I’m Not Alright – Loud Luxury ft. Bryce Vine
#6 Just Friends – Virginia To Vegas
#5 Senorita – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
#4 Circles – Post Malone
#3 Only Human – Jonas Brothers
Blast from the Past: It Must Have Been Love – Roxette
#2 Memories – Maroon 5
#1 Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi