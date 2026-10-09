Def Leppard and Goo Goo Dolls Are Coming to Toronto in 2027 🎸

If your knees hurt but you’re still willing to stand for three hours at a rock concert, 2027 has plans for you.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Def Leppard are hitting the road for a massive 45-date North American tour, and they’re bringing the Goo Goo Dolls along for the ride.

The tour stops at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on March 9, 2027, with The Struts joining as special guests.

RELATED: The Goo Goo Dolls Are Releasing A Christmas Album!

Toronto is one of five Canadian stops:

March 5: Montreal, Bell Centre

Montreal, Bell Centre March 9: Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

Toronto, Scotiabank Arena March 11: Quebec City, Centre Vidéotron

Quebec City, Centre Vidéotron May 14: Vancouver, Rogers Arena

Vancouver, Rogers Arena May 16: Edmonton, Rogers Place

Tickets start with an Artist Fan Club presale Monday at 10 a.m. local time, followed by additional presales throughout the week.

American Express Cardmembers will also get access to a Front Of The Line presale beginning October 13 at noonand running until October 15 at 10 p.m., while tickets last.

The general public on-sale begins October 16 at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation.

There’s also a charitable component to the tour. One dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to City of Hope, supporting cancer research and treatment.

So dust off the leather jacket, locate the concert T-shirt that somehow shrunk while sitting in your closet, and get ready to scream “Pour Some Sugar on Me” like your lower back isn’t going to have opinions about it the next morning. 🤘