Delta’s Strict New Rules for Flight Attendants Include Underwear Requirements

Delta Air Lines recently released a detailed two-page memo on "appearance requirements" for prospective flight attendants, outlining strict guidelines that cover everything from hairstyles to accessories—and yes, underwear. The memo emphasizes the importance of wearing proper undergarments, with a quirky but firm rule: they “must not be visible.”

Here’s what you need to know about Delta’s eyebrow-raising dress code, which applies during the interview process, training, and beyond.

A Dress Code that Covers Everything

Delta’s new guidelines aren’t limited to just undergarments. The memo dives into a range of topics to ensure that potential flight attendants present a polished look at all times. Let’s break it down:

Tattoos: If you’ve got ink, make sure it’s covered. However, the airline specifically mentions that bandages aren’t suitable as tattoo covers.



If you’ve got ink, make sure it’s covered. However, the airline specifically mentions that bandages aren’t suitable as tattoo covers. Piercings: Only one nose piercing is allowed, and it must be a simple stud in gold, silver, pearl, or diamond-like material. For earrings, no hoops are allowed! You’re limited to two earrings per ear, and they must be no larger than the size of a dime.



Only one nose piercing is allowed, and it must be a simple stud in gold, silver, pearl, or diamond-like material. For earrings, no hoops are allowed! You’re limited to two earrings per ear, and they must be no larger than the size of a dime. Clothing: Delta stresses that your clothing must be “professional and fit properly.” Dresses and skirts should be knee-length or longer. Athletic shoes are a no-go, and if you’re wearing the male uniform, you’ll need a tie paired with a button-collared dress shirt.



Delta stresses that your clothing must be “professional and fit properly.” Dresses and skirts should be knee-length or longer. Athletic shoes are a no-go, and if you’re wearing the male uniform, you’ll need a tie paired with a button-collared dress shirt. Footwear: Closed-toe flats, heels, or slingbacks are the only acceptable options.

While this level of detail may seem overwhelming, it’s clear that Delta wants to ensure their staff look the part, from head to toe—even if that means regulating something as personal as underwear.

RELATED: Don't wear this colour to a wedding!

Is It Worth the Effort?

For those eager to work at Delta, this dress code is just the start of a long journey towards becoming a flight attendant. With such strict guidelines even before securing the job, it’s clear the airline takes its professional image seriously. But hey, if you can ace the look, you’re one step closer to flying high with Delta.

Are these new regulations a bit too much, or are they just part of the professional package? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!