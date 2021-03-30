Demi Lovato Comes Out As Pansexual

Demi Lovato is living her truth and not holding back anymore.

The pop superstar is opening up about her sexuality in a way she has never done before.

She told “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast that she identifies as pansexual and is proud to be part of the LGBTQ community.

The “What Other People Say” singer blamed her very religious upbringing in Texas for being too scared to come out. Demi now even considers herself part of the “Alphabet Mafia.”