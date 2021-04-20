Demi Lovato Feuds With Frozen Yogurt Shop

Publicly sharing her feelings on IG, Demi blasted the Los Angeles-based froyo shop The Bigg Chill for carrying sugar-free varieties, saying it was “triggering” for her as a woman recovering from an eating disorder.

“Finding it extremely hard to order froyo from @thebiggchillofficial when you have to walk past tons of sugar-free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counter,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Do better please.” She said it and she meant it, and even added the hashtag “#dietculturevultures.”

The Bigg Chill wasn’t feeling so sweet about the public attack and came to its own defense on the shop’s Instagram Story, making sure to tag the outspoken star – writing, “We carry items for Diabetics, Celiac disease, Vegan and of course have many indulgent items as well.”

Responding to her story, the shop also made sure to note, “We are not diet vultures. We cater to all of our customer’s needs for the past 36 years. We are sorry you found this offensive.” To which Demi fired back with, ”Not just that. Your service was terrible. So rude. The whole experience was triggering and awful.”

“You can carry things for other people while also carrying for another percentage of your customers who struggle DAILY just to even step foot in your store. You can find a way to provide an environment for all people with different needs. Including eating disorders – one of the deadliest mental illnesses only second to [opioid] overdoses. Don’t make excuses, just do better.”





This went on for a while. Let’s chalk it up to a bad day as Demi has since apologized.