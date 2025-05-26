Demi Lovato is a Married Woman

The singer and actress said “I do” to fellow musician Jordan “Jutes” Lutes in a romantic wedding ceremony in California over the weekend, according to Vogue. The couple first met in early 2022 while collaborating on Lovato’s Holy Fvck album — Lutes co-wrote tracks like “Substance,” “Happy Ending,” and “City of Angels.”

After getting engaged in December 2023, the two weren’t in a rush to walk down the aisle. Lutes told People at the time that they were taking their time to enjoy each milestone, saying, “We’ll be married forever. We just want to enjoy every step.”

For the big day, Lovato wore a stunning pearl white Vivienne Westwood gown made of luxurious silk satin with a corseted bodice. She later changed into a second Westwood dress for the reception, staying true to her longtime love of the designer’s work.

The wedding comes at an exciting time for Lovato. She recently stepped behind the camera for her directorial debut with the documentary Child Star, and she’ll soon appear in the upcoming film Tow alongside Rose Byrne and Dominic Sessa. Fans can also look forward to new music, as she’s currently working on her next studio album.