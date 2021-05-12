Demi Lovato Is Investigating UFOs In New Peacock Series

Demi Lovato is headed out of this world with her next venture, a new Peacock series titled Unidentified with Demi Lovato.

The four-episode docuseries will feature Lovato alongside her best friend Matthew and sister, Dallas, as they search to uncover the truth about UFOs.

The trio will document their experiences as they work alongside UFO experts, investigate eyewitness encounters, and run tests at known UFO hot spots.

Lovato is all-in on the series. While scheduled for a starring role, she is also acting as executive producer.

Lovato’s co-stars, BFF Matthew and sister Dallas, were both featured in Demi’s recent YouTube series, Dancing With The Devil, which exposed new information surrounding Demi’s near-fatal overdose in 2018.