Demi Lovato Says Her Overdose Led To Three Strokes And A Heart Attack

It was back in 2018 when Demi Lovato was hospitalized for a drug overdose that left her with some brain damage.

When promoting her new documentary “Dancing with the Devil,” due out on YouTube On March 23rd, Demi admits that the OD caused her to have three strokes and a heart attack.

“I had three strokes. I had a heart attack. My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes,” she said during the interview.

In 2018, Lovato overdosed on Opioids laced with fentanyl, relapsing after six years of sobriety.

The four-part documentary dives into Lovato’s challenges with drugs that began at the age of 17.