Demi Lovato Says They’re Non-Binary
Demi Lovato is showing their vulnerable side again.
The singer has come out as non-binary and says fans should refer to the “Sorry Not Sorry” performer using they and them instead of she and her.
“Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all — I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary,” Lovato announced on Twitter and in an accompanying video, adding they will “officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.”
Demi says they are still discovering themself and this is one step in the journey.
The announcement comes about three years after they suffered a nearly fatal overdose and nearly a year after calling off their engagement to actor Max Ehrich.
Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between. pic.twitter.com/HSBcfmNruo
— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021