Demi Lovato Says They’re Non-Binary

The singer has come out as non-binary and says fans should refer to the “Sorry Not Sorry” performer using they and them instead of she and her.

“Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all — I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary,” Lovato announced on Twitter and in an accompanying video, adding they will “officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.”

Demi says they are still discovering themself and this is one step in the journey.

The announcement comes about three years after they suffered a nearly fatal overdose and nearly a year after calling off their engagement to actor Max Ehrich.