Dentist Reveals Why you Should Avoid Brushing Your Teeth In The Shower

Combining tasks within your morning routine may not be the best idea, at least when it comes to health.

Many of us kill two birds with one stone by brushing our teeth in the shower, but the moist and warm conditions can create a whole host of issues you may not have considered.

According to a Dentist and Clinical Director hot water can break down the bristles of your toothbrush and reduce its cleaning effectiveness…

Cross-contamination can also occur when you use the same water source to wash your body and your mouth, leading to ‘the transfer of germs from other parts of your body to your mouth’ and potentially compromising your immune system.

Also, the shower head can harbour bacteria, and when you brush your teeth under the shower head, you may be exposing your toothbrush to those bacteria, again increasing your likelihood of illness.’

These problems are amplified if you leave your brush in the shower between uses.

Bacteria can build up on your toothbrush and potentially lead to oral health issues. Keep yours in a dry, clean place away from potential sources of contamination, such as the toilet or sink.

Although some people believe they’re saving water by merging these personal hygiene tasks, this may not be the case.