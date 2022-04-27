Dentist Says These People Are The Biggest Cry Babies In The Chair

A dentist shared the group of people who are the “biggest cry babies” in her chair and it will surprise you.

Dental professional Kelly Cain said that it’s the people covered in tattoos that often cry about the numbing injections.

Kelly took to TikTok to rat out those cry babies.



The popular video quickly went viral amassing more than 1.7 million views from people who were amused by the revelation.

Many defended the statement, saying that the numbing injections feel totally different from tattoos.

One person said: “Okay but hear me out, it’s not the same pain.”

Another agreed: “Not the same. The tattoo needle isn’t going into my gums.”

While another person said: “Tattoos are usually something you want, dental procedures/medical procedures you usually don’t but have to.

“So of course, someone might cry and those needles dentists use hurt no matter who you are.”