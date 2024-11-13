Denzel Washington Set to Join Black Panther 3 Cast — Hints at Retirement Plans

Denzel Washington fans, get ready for an exciting update! The legendary Oscar-winning actor is stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and is already generating buzz about what might be his final cinematic chapter.

Denzel Eyes the Future While Making Headlines

Washington, currently drawing awards season attention for his role in Gladiator II, hinted at what’s coming next in a recent interview with Australia's Today show. The 69-year-old actor, renowned for his unparalleled performances, revealed that his future film choices are laser-focused: “It’s about the filmmaker,” he said. “I’m only interested in working with the best.”

And when he says “the best,” he means it. Washington shared that he’s been in talks with none other than Black Panther director Ryan Coogler. “Ryan Coogler is writing a part for me in the next Black Panther,” Washington confirmed. While Marvel has yet to officially announce a third instalment of the franchise, the idea of Washington joining the cast has already sent fans into a frenzy.

A Theatrical Return and More

But Washington’s schedule is packed with more than just blockbusters. He plans to return to the stage, revisiting Shakespeare’s Othello—a role he first tackled at 22. “After that, I’m playing Hannibal. After that, I’ve been talking with Steve McQueen about a film,” he added. If that’s not impressive enough, he’s also set to star in a big-screen version of Othello and take on King Lear.

Is Retirement on the Horizon?

While these upcoming projects are thrilling, Washington also dropped a bittersweet note. He hinted that his career might be winding down after these ambitious ventures. “I don’t know how many more films I’m going to make,” he admitted. “Probably not that many. I want to do things I haven’t done.” He added with a touch of finality: “After that, I’m going to retire.”

If Denzel Washington’s next chapter truly marks the twilight of his acting career, fans can expect a powerful conclusion filled with the depth, passion, and gravitas that only he can deliver.