Wanna Derail Your Whole Day? Just Skip Coffee And Don't Brush Your Teeth

You know those days where everything feels slightly off? Like you put your shirt on inside out, your hair has the texture of a hay bale, and you're emotionally fragile over a dropped muffin? Yeah... blame the morning sabotage.

According to a poll by Naturepedic (yes, that mattress brand that sounds vaguely like an all-natural loofah), there are a few tiny missteps that can hijack your whole vibe before 9 a.m. Here are the top five day-ruiners, as voted by people who were not having a good morning:

1. No Coffee. Full Chaos.

You forgot your morning cup? May as well call it a write-off. Whether it’s because you were rushing, the machine broke, or you decided to “cut back” (lol, good luck), skipping caffeine is inviting chaos into your day with open arms and under-eye bags.

2. Forgetting to Brush Your Teeth

You’d think a single hygiene step wouldn’t make or break a day, but apparently, skipping this turns you into a mouth-breathing gremlin by 10 a.m. Bad breath, bad mood, bad choices — it’s a slippery slope.

3. No Water = No Function

Coffee may be life, but water is keeping you upright. Not drinking water in the morning is like expecting your phone to work on 3% battery all day. It might survive, but it’s gonna glitch.

4. No Shower, No Dignity

We’re not saying you have to shower daily (hi, dry shampoo and body wipes), but when you skip that hot rinse, your whole energy feels... stale. Like, “don’t make eye contact with me” is stale.

5. Skipping Your Morning Workout

Okay, this one assumes you're the kind of person who has a morning workout. But for those of us who do attempt early movement (shoutout to living room yoga and panic-cleaning), skipping it can leave you feeling blah, stiff, and vaguely betrayed by your own body.

The survey also revealed that most people’s morning routines take about 30 minutes, and it takes a solid 25 minutes before we feel even remotely human. (Relatable.)

Oh, and yes — waking up on the wrong side of the bed is scientifically real-ish. About 37% of people say they can tell if the day’s going to be trash within the first 10 minutes of waking up. So if your alarm goes off and your first word is a curse? Buckle up.

How to Unwreck a Wrecked Day

Here are the top “bad day antidotes,” according to the same very-tired people:

Eat a proper breakfast (sorry, gum doesn’t count)

Step outside for some fresh air (or stare at it from the porch in your housecoat)

Drink some water (see above)

Do a light stretch (not yoga influencer stretch — just enough to hear one satisfying pop)

So go ahead. Drink that coffee, brush those teeth, and try to fake being a functioning adult for at least the first hour. The rest? We’ll wing it together.