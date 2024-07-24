Don’t let mosquito bites bug you anymore!

Dr. Geeta Yadav, a board-certified dermatologist in Toronto, has a simple and effective solution for those pesky mosquito bites.

Her tip?

Use a pimple patch!

How to Heal Mosquito Bites Quickly

Dr. Yadav recommends putting a pimple patch over the bite to help it heal faster.

In a TikTok video that has garnered over 7.3 million views, she explains, "This can help prevent scratching, which often leads to infection and scarring.

Always clean the bite before and after applying a patch.

Stay itch-free!"

Why Pimple Patches Work

Hydrocolloid patches, commonly used to treat acne, provide a protective covering to skin wounds.

These patches absorb excess moisture, such as oil and pus, and reduce inflammation and redness—key symptoms of mosquito bites.

According to Dr. Yadav, you can leave the patch on overnight. By the next morning, the mosquito bite is practically gone!

Important Tips for Using Pimple Patches

Clean the Bite: Always clean the mosquito bite before applying the patch to prevent infection.

Always clean the mosquito bite before applying the patch to prevent infection. Timing: Don’t leave the hydrocolloid patch on for more than eight hours.

Don’t leave the hydrocolloid patch on for more than eight hours. Post-Patch Care: After removing the patch, treat the bump with a topical cortisone cream. This can help relieve any remaining redness, itching, and swelling.

Say goodbye to itchy, annoying mosquito bites with this easy and dermatologist-approved method.

Try it out and enjoy a bite-free summer!