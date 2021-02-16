Desired Movie Moments That People Want To Experience!

So, how was your Valentine’s Day? This year looked a little different, no doubt! While many don’t put too much stock into the very commercial day, there are those who really want that romance. Real-life romance is rare, but that doesn’t stop us from fantasizing about it….

Prior to Valentine’s Day, a study was conducted by OnePoll, on behalf of Diamondére and it found:

70% of people admit they’d love to have one “movie magic” kiss in their lifetime.

When it comes to magical romantic moments, the average person has had about seven, although 14% of people have had only two.

But some folks are luckier, with 22% of people saying they’ve had over 10 romantic moments they would describe as magical.

TOP DESIRED MOVIE ROMANCE MOMENTS:

The kiss in the rain from The Notebook – 36% “I’m flying” moment from Titanic – 34% Mr. Darcy’s second proposal in Pride and Prejudice – 33% The upside-down kiss from Spider-Man – 32% The car scene from Titanic – 31% The “to me you are perfect” scene from Love Actually – 29% The lift from Dirty Dancing – 23%

The New Year’s Eve monologue from When Harry Met Sally – 22% The Ikea date in (500) Days of Summer – 20% The Empire State scene from Sleepless in Seattle – 19% The pottery scene from Ghost – 18% The boombox serenade from Say Anything – 18% The plane song from The Wedding Singer – 17% The plane scene from Casablanca – 16% The plane proposal from Crazy, Rich Asians – 14% The tapes to jog Lucy’s memory in 50 First Dates – 10%

Charlie’s “movie magic” is more hot and steamy! It’s a scene from ‘This Means War’ with Reese Witherspoon and it involves a kitchen counter!