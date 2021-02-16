Desired Movie Moments That People Want To Experience!
Do you want a “movie magic” kiss in your lifetime, or something else?
So, how was your Valentine’s Day? This year looked a little different, no doubt! While many don’t put too much stock into the very commercial day, there are those who really want that romance. Real-life romance is rare, but that doesn’t stop us from fantasizing about it….
Prior to Valentine’s Day, a study was conducted by OnePoll, on behalf of Diamondére and it found:
- 70% of people admit they’d love to have one “movie magic” kiss in their lifetime.
- When it comes to magical romantic moments, the average person has had about seven, although 14% of people have had only two.
- But some folks are luckier, with 22% of people saying they’ve had over 10 romantic moments they would describe as magical.
TOP DESIRED MOVIE ROMANCE MOMENTS:
- The kiss in the rain from The Notebook – 36%
- “I’m flying” moment from Titanic – 34%
- Mr. Darcy’s second proposal in Pride and Prejudice – 33%
- The upside-down kiss from Spider-Man – 32%
- The car scene from Titanic – 31%
- The “to me you are perfect” scene from Love Actually – 29%
- The lift from Dirty Dancing – 23%
- The New Year’s Eve monologue from When Harry Met Sally – 22%
- The Ikea date in (500) Days of Summer – 20%
- The Empire State scene from Sleepless in Seattle – 19%
- The pottery scene from Ghost – 18%
- The boombox serenade from Say Anything – 18%
- The plane song from The Wedding Singer – 17%
- The plane scene from Casablanca – 16%
- The plane proposal from Crazy, Rich Asians – 14%
- The tapes to jog Lucy’s memory in 50 First Dates – 10%
Charlie’s “movie magic” is more hot and steamy! It’s a scene from ‘This Means War’ with Reese Witherspoon and it involves a kitchen counter!