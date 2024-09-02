“Despacito” Took The World By Storm (And It Didn’t Do It Slowly)

"Despacito" is an infectious Latin pop anthem by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee that quickly became a global sensation in 2017. However, it was the remix featuring Canadian superstar Justin Bieber that truly catapulted the song to unprecedented heights.

While on tour in South America, Bieber heard the song in a Colombian nightclub and was immediately captivated by its infectious rhythm and catchy melody. Impressed by the track, Bieber decided to reach out to Luis Fonsi and express his interest in collaborating on a remix.

His manager, Scooter Braun, contacted Fonsi's label, and, after securing the rights, Bieber's team quickly got to work on the remix.

FUN FACT: Ed Sheeran had also expressed interest in remixing "Despacito," but Bieber managed to secure the opportunity first, ultimately becoming the featured artist on the groundbreaking remix.

While the original Spanish-language version of "Despacito" was already a hit in Latin America, Bieber's massive fan base helped to introduce "Despacito" to a wider audience and gave it the boost it needed to reach the top of the charts.

The remix was more than just a collaboration; it was a cultural exchange. Bieber, who had never sung in Spanish before, learned the lyrics phonetically with the help of a Colombian musician. His pronunciation may have been imperfect, but his genuine effort to connect with the Latin music community resonated with fans around the world.

The “Despicito” Effect: A Record-Breaking Hit

Both the original and remix versions of "Despacito" achieved unprecedented chart success. The original version topped charts in numerous countries, including Spain, Italy, and France, and remained the #1 hit on the US Hot Latin Song charts for 35 weeks. It also became the longest-charting song on Hot Latin.

Even with these successes, it was the Bieber remix that truly broke records.

The remix debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the first predominantly Spanish-language song to do so. It held the top spot for 16 consecutive weeks, tying the record for the longest-running number-one single in Billboard Hot 100 history at the time (the other single was “One Sweet Day” by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men).

In addition to this achievement, the song became the first mostly Spanish song on the Digital Song charts and the first primarily non-English song on the Radio Songs and Mainstream Top 40 charts. In October 2017, when “Mi Gente” by J Balvin and Willy William featuring Beyoncé entered the charts, it was the first time ever that two non-primarily-English-language songs ranked within the top 10 of the Hot 100 at the same time.

On Spotify, the remix result in Daddy Yankee becoming the most listened-to artist across the globe, making him the first Latin artist to achieve this honour. On YouTube, 8 out of the 20 most-watched music videos in 2018 were performed in Spanish.

The song's success solidified its status as a global phenomenon and cemented Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber as international superstars.

A Cultural Phenomenon

The success of "Despacito" marked a turning point for Latin music. It demonstrated that Spanish-language songs could not only appeal to a global audience, paving the way for other Latin artists to break into the mainstream market and introduce a new wave of Latin pop and reggaeton.

Prior to “Despacito” labels like Sony were releasing a Latin single every couple of years. Following the success of the remix, there was an onslaught of Latin songs being released all over the world including other popular hits like “Mi Gente” and Camila Cabello’s “Havana”.

“2017 was the year that Latin pop took over the United States” – Andrew Unterberger, Billboard

“Despacito” was more than just a great song. Its success demonstrated the power of collaboration, cultural exchange, and the universal appeal of music.

FUN FACT: The song didn’t just have an impact on the music industry. “Despacito” also had a direct impact on the Latin community. In fact, the song's popularity increased tourist interest in Puerto Rico, the song's birthplace, by 45% following its release.

Luis Fonsi: A Latin Pop Sensation

Luis Alfonso Rodríguez López-Cepero, known professionally as Luis Fonsi, is a renowned Puerto Rican singer known for his soulful sound and dance music.

His musical journey began in his youth, influenced by the iconic group Menudo and the San Juan Children's Choir. After relocating to Orlando, Florida, he pursued his passion for music at Florida State University, ultimately dropping out to focus on his career.

His early albums, Comenzaré and Eterno, established him as a rising star in the Latin music scene, garnering him recognition in Puerto Rico and across Latin America. Fonsi's collaborations with renowned artists like Christina Aguilera and Emma Bunton further expanded his international reach.

"Despacito," featuring Daddy Yankee and later Justin Bieber, became Fonsi's biggest success, topping charts worldwide and breaking numerous records. The song's music video became the most-watched YouTube video of all time, and Fonsi was honored with numerous awards, including four Latin Grammy Awards, seven Billboard Latin Music Awards, and three Grammy Award nominations.

Beyond his musical accomplishments, Fonsi has also made significant contributions to philanthropy. He is an ambassador for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and has been actively involved in relief efforts following natural disasters. His dedication to humanitarian causes has earned him recognition and admiration from fans and colleagues alike.

Justin Bieber: A Worldwide Pop Icon

Justin Bieber, born in London, Ontario, Canada, in 1994, is a globally recognized pop star whose meteoric rise to fame began in the late 2000s. Discovered on YouTube by Scooter Braun, Bieber's talent caught the attention of Usher, who mentored and signed him to his record label.

Bieber's debut album, My World 2.0, released in 2010, propelled him to international stardom with hits like "Baby" featuring Ludacris. His subsequent albums, Under the Mistletoe and Believe, further solidified his position as a teen idol.

While Bieber's early career was marked by immense success, he also faced personal challenges and controversies that tarnished his public image. But Bieber persevered and continued to evolve as an artist. His 2015 album, Purpose, showcased his maturity and musical growth, featuring hits like "Love Yourself," "Sorry," and "What Do You Mean?"

Bieber's collaborations with other artists, such as "Despacito" with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, and "Where Are Ü Now" with Jack Ü, have further expanded his musical horizons. His music has resonated with fans worldwide, earning him numerous awards and accolades.

Despite facing challenges and controversies throughout his career, Justin Bieber remains one of the most influential pop stars of his generation. His music has touched millions of people around the world, and his journey serves as a testament to the power of perseverance and artistic evolution.