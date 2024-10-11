New 'Dexter' Prequel Series 'Original Sin' to Premiere This December

This highly anticipated prequel will take us back to Dexter's teenage years and dive into the origins of everyone's favourite vigilante serial killer.

Set in 1991 Miami, Dexter: Original Sin explores the life of a young Dexter Morgan, played by Patrick Gibson, as he transitions from a regular student into the calculating serial killer we’ve come to know. Michael C. Hall, who originally starred as Dexter in the 2006-2013 Showtime series, returns to narrate the inner monologue of his younger self. In the first teaser, Hall ominously reminds us, “I’m a killer, but I wasn’t born this way. I was made.” Chills, right?

The prequel will dig deep into Dexter’s formative years, showing how he developed the 'code' he follows so strictly as an adult—a moral guide for his violent tendencies. Fans of the original series can expect a gripping backstory that expands on the mythology of the character.

Star-Studded Cast

Alongside Patrick Gibson, the series will feature an exciting cast, including Molly Brown, James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu, Reno Wilson, and guest star Sarah Michelle Gellar. With such a lineup, Dexter: Original Sin is shaping up to be one of this year's must-watch shows.

Mark your calendars for December 15, because this darker trip down memory lane promises to reveal a lot more about what made Dexter Morgan the way he is.

