DIAMOND RING MADE FROM RANCH DRESSING BEING AUCTIONED

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend and so is…salad dressing? Hidden Valley Ranch is auctioning a diamond ring made from salad dressing.

The Chicago-based condiment company decided to create the 2-carat cut diamond last year, with the process taking five months to complete.

To do so, VandenBiesen first heated the Hidden Valley dry ranch seasoning to a scorching 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit.

“Out of that process, the ranch is transformed into graphite. And graphite is what’s needed to go inside the diamond press to transform it into a diamond,” the geologist explained.

Related: Hidden Valley Will Write Your Partner’s Name On Their Bottle…

Once inside the press, the graphite was crushed under 400 tons of pressure for two months, eventually creating the theoretically delicious diamond.

Yep, you heard that right. It’s real, it’s a ring, and it’s selling on eBay, with current bids over 12-thousand dollars. The 2-carat round diamond, set in a 14-carat white gold band, is made from Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning.

Bidding ends Thursday and proceeds of the sale will go to the charity Feeding America.

PHOTO credit: The condiment company released this ad promoting the diamond, accompanied by the pun: “Carats and Ranch.” Hidden Valley