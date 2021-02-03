Listen Live

Hidden Valley Will Write Your Person’s Name On Their Bottle

Let your person know how delicious they really are!

By Kool Eats

For Valentine’s Day, let your person know just how much you love them with a bottle of salad dressing!  You can get a bottle of Hidden Valley Ranch sent to the ranch lover in your life with their name on it.

Your person will get a 24-ounce bottle of Ranch dressing with a pink Valentine’s Day label and it will come in a nice gift box with a card.

 

