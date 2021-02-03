Hidden Valley Will Write Your Person’s Name On Their Bottle
Let your person know how delicious they really are!
For Valentine’s Day, let your person know just how much you love them with a bottle of salad dressing! You can get a bottle of Hidden Valley Ranch sent to the ranch lover in your life with their name on it.
Your person will get a 24-ounce bottle of Ranch dressing with a pink Valentine’s Day label and it will come in a nice gift box with a card.
Step up your carnation game this year with the custom Valentine’s Day edition of Hidden Valley Ranch. Cool and creamy HVR is sure to please your sauciest and most discerning Valentine. BEST VALENTINES DAY EVER 💚 Check it out here: https://t.co/1ndOJwd5nG
— Hidden Valley Ranch (@HVRanch) January 21, 2021