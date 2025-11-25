Dick Van Dyke Reflects on the “End of My Life” Ahead of His 100th Birthday

Dick Van Dyke is just weeks away from turning 100 on December 13, and while he’s fully aware of the milestone, the legendary entertainer says he’s feeling more alive than ever.

In a new interview with People, Van Dyke shared that he’s proud, grateful, and genuinely surprised to have reached his centennial year. “I feel really good for 100,” he said, adding that even with the typical challenges of aging, he still wakes up every day in a good mood. “Sometimes I have more energy than others, but I never wake up in a bad mood… I hope I make it!”

Despite dealing with hearing loss and some unsteadiness, the Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star is still singing and dancing at home in Malibu with his wife, Arlene Silver. The couple, who met in 2006 and married in 2012, share a 46-year age difference — and Van Dyke credits her for keeping him young. “She kept me happy every day. She’s responsible for keeping me in the moment.”

Facing Mortality With Calm Optimism

While Van Dyke is open about the reality that “the end of my life is so much closer,” he says he doesn't fear death.

“When you expire, you expire. I don’t have any fear of death for some reason… I’ve had such a wonderfully full and exciting life that I can’t complain.”

His new book, 100 Rules for Living to 100: An Optimist’s Guide to a Happy Life, looks back on that extraordinary life; from growing up during the Great Depression to becoming one of entertainment’s most beloved performers. Each rule in the book, he says, comes from a personal story with deeper emotional meaning.

A Legacy Built on Joy

From comedy pratfalls on The Dick Van Dyke Show to dancing across rooftops as Bert the chimney sweep, Van Dyke’s contributions to children’s entertainment remain his proudest legacy.

“What I left in the way of children’s entertainment and children’s music, that’s my legacy,” he said. “For as long as children are proudly belting out ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ or singing ‘Chim Chim Cher-ee,’ the most important part of me will always be alive.”

Even at 100, his outlook remains remarkably light. He believes optimism is something he was simply born with. “Some people are born just to have to fight against a downward spiral. I think I was born with a brighter outlook.”

In true Dick Van Dyke fashion, he ended his interview on an emotional note:

“I want to thank the public for giving me such a wonderful life.”