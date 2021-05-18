Reports suggest that she has quietly web finance Dalton Gomez in a low-key weekend wedding.

According to TMZ, the couple exchanged vows at Dalton’s home in California. It was said to be informal and there were just a few guests to witness the event.

It’s not clear if the ceremony was an impulsive one, like when you decide to fly to Vegas for the weekend on a Thursday and it’s already Wednesday. Or if this was a planned affair and was legally binding, there has been no comment from either camp.

The couple announced their engagement back in December.