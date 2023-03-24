Did Katy Perry ‘Mom Shame’ an American Idol Contestant?

An “American Idol” contestant has called out judge Katy Perry for a joke that is being slammed as “mom shaming.”

In an episode aired earlier this month, 25-year-old Sara Beth Liebe tried out for the singing competition in front of Perry and her fellow judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

The group expressed astonishment at Liebe’s age, insisting that she could pass as a 16-year-old.

When she revealed that she is the mother of three children, Perry jokingly rose from her chair and acted like she was about to fall back on the table.

“If Katy lays on the table, I think I’m gonna pass out,” Liebe said.

“Honey, you’ve been laying on the table too much,” Perry quipped.

That comment elicited backlash on social media from those who believed Perry was “mom shaming” Liebe.

Liebe posted on her TikTok account saying people have been asking how she felt about the joke “that wasn’t super kind.” The aspiring singer said she felt that the incident was “embarrassing” and “hurtful.”