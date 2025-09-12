Diet Coke Lime Is Back, Baby — With Retro Vibes and All the Nostalgia

Can you hear that faint fizzing sound? That’s the sound of millennials across the country cracking open a can of their youth.

Diet Coke Lime is officially making a comeback on October 6th — and yes, it’s rocking its retro packaging, because what’s a comeback without a throwback?

A Blast from 2004

The citrus-kissed cola first hit shelves back in 2004, which feels like five minutes ago but was actually 20 years (cue the collective sigh of “where did my youth go?”).

It stuck around until 2018, when it was rudely replaced by Diet Coke Ginger Lime. No shade to ginger, but let’s be honest — it was like when your favourite MuchMusic VJ got replaced and you just couldn’t bond with the new one.

What to Expect This Time

Starting October 6th, you’ll spot Diet Coke Lime in its classic 20-ounce bottles and the standard cans that always roll around in the back of your fridge. There’s a whisper in the cola underground that a two-litre might appear, but no confirmation yet. (Translation: don’t plan your next basement party around it just yet.)

A Sip of History

Diet Coke itself has been fuelling caffeine addictions since 1980, though it didn’t officially land on North American shelves until 1982. Since then, it’s had more spinoffs than the Real Housewives franchise — but Lime remains one of the OG fan faves.

Why This Matters

Because millennials are now in their “retro nostalgia” era, where anything from the early 2000s gets us misty-eyed. First, Juicy Couture tracksuits. Now, Diet Coke Lime. What’s next — MSN Messenger coming back with that ding-ding notification sound?

👉 Would you crack open a Diet Coke Lime for old time’s sake, or are you still loyal to your classic red-label?