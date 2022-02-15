Listen Live

Dinosaurs Survived A Flu Pandemic 100 Million Years Before Being Killed Off

So there’s hope for us humans!

By Kool Science

Researchers have found that even 150 million years ago there was a flu pandemic which Dino’s managed to survive!

 

Evidence of a respiratory disease similar to flu was discovered in the bones of a diplodocus called Dolly.

 

It would have spread rapidly among the Dinos, leaving them coughing, sneezing and shivering, experts believe.

 

Related: What Really Killed Dinosaurs…

 

But it did not kill them off as they lasted for another 100 million years.

 

Scientists found that after a Dino cold or flu, there was damage to organs and soft tissues, similar to what occurs after birds recover from the avian flu.

 

More

Related posts

More Than Half Of People Believe That Groundhog Day Affects The Weather!

Low and Slow- How To Properly Do A Rapid Test

Drink Coffee For the Sake Of Your Womb!