Dinosaurs Survived A Flu Pandemic 100 Million Years Before Being Killed Off

Researchers have found that even 150 million years ago there was a flu pandemic which Dino’s managed to survive!

Evidence of a respiratory disease similar to flu was discovered in the bones of a diplodocus called Dolly.

It would have spread rapidly among the Dinos, leaving them coughing, sneezing and shivering, experts believe.

But it did not kill them off as they lasted for another 100 million years.

Scientists found that after a Dino cold or flu, there was damage to organs and soft tissues, similar to what occurs after birds recover from the avian flu.

