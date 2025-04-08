CLOSURES AND CANCELLATIONS click here for details
Dire Wolves Are Back

Lifestyle
Published April 8, 2025
By Charlie

The real-life company trying to bring back the woolly mammoth announced a major Ice Age comeback: the dire wolf.

Colossal Biosciences, a Dallas-based biotech startup known for its headline-grabbing de-extinction efforts, revealed that it’s successfully cloned three dire wolf puppies—a species that’s been extinct for around 13,000 years.

Yes, you read that right. Dire wolves, the massive prehistoric predators made famous by Game of Thrones, are no longer just fantasy.

The team pulled this off by using DNA from ancient fossils, including a 13,000-year-old tooth and a 72,000-year-old skull. The result? Three healthy pups and a massive leap forward in their mission to bring back long-lost species.

RELATED: Scientists Create Woolly Mammoth Meatball- But Are Too Scared To Eat It

This follows their recent reveal of the “Woolly Mouse”, a lab-created rodent with thick, pale fur meant to mimic traits of the woolly mammoth.

Colossal is building a whole Ice Age reboot… and nature may not be ready.

So, Jurassic Park warning signs aside, are we impressed? A little terrified? Both?

