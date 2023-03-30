Scientists Create Woolly Mammoth Meatball-But Are Too Scared To Eat It

Ever wonder what prehistoric creatures tasted like? We could soon find out: An Australian food firm has devised a prime-eval meatball from the resurrected flesh of — wait for it — the long-extinct woolly mammoth.

So far, the revolutionary food firm has investigated the lab-grown potential of 50 exotic species from alpacas to peacocks in a bid to invent the perfect protein.

To bring the long-dead meat back to life, scientists employed the DNA sequence for mammoth myoglobin, a muscle protein responsible for flavour. They then filled in the missing gene links with the DNA of an elephant — the ice age critter’s closest living relative.

Inputting this formula into sheep stem cells caused them to replicate and grow the 20 billion cells needed for synthesizing the meat.

Unfortunately, no one knows how mammoth meat tastes: Scientists are hesitant to try it on account of the animal being well past its extirpation date.