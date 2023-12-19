Disney Drops Jonathan Majors From It’s Cast After Assault Conviction

On Monday the actor was convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and it didn’t take long for Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Co. To fire Majors.

A Manhattan jury found Majors guilty of one misdemeanour assault charge and one harassment violation stemming from his March confrontation with then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. She said he attacked her in a car and left her in “excruciating” pain; his lawyers said Jabbari was the aggressor.

Marvel and Disney immediately dropped the “Creed III” star from all upcoming projects following the conviction. Before his arrest, Majors’s career was on fire, as he played the villain Kang appearing in many Marvel productions…

Majors had appeared in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and the first two seasons of “Loki.” He was to star in “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” dated for release in May 2026.

Majors’ sentencing was set for Feb. 6. He faces the possibility of up to a year in jail for the assault conviction, though probation or other non-jail sentences also are possible.