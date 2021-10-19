Disney Postpones Several Marvel Sequels And Fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ Film

Monday Disney announced that the “Black Panther” sequel, “Thor” and “Doctor Stranger” will all be moved to later dates in 2022 and Indiana Jones is also being delayed through 2023.

Hollywood studios have shuffled their movie schedules several times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Theatre operators are counting on big blockbusters to help lure audiences back after extended closures.

Other changes include, “The Marvels” is now scheduled for February 2023 and “Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” for July 2023.