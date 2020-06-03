Disney Reveals Recipe for Popular Kitchen Sink Sundae
Clear off the counter, it takes 28 ingredients
If you love ridiculously over the top desserts, you have found the pinnacle of greatness here…
The Kitchen Sink sundae from Beaches & Cream Soda Shop at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts is a Disney classic. If you’ve never tackled it before, be warned, this over-the-top indulgence includes everything and the kitchen sink – enough for your entire family to share!
WARNING: You’ll need all available counter space just to lay out the 28 ingredients. Including an ENTIRE can of whipping cream cookies, brownies, strawberry’s, bananas, pineapple, butterscotch, peanut butter, fudge and FIVE different ice cream flavours.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup warm fudge topping
- 1/2 cup warm butterscotch topping
- 1/2 cup warm peanut butter topping
- 1 medium banana, sliced in 1/2-inch slices
- 1 cinnamon spice cupcake (2 ½ x 1 1/4-inch), quartered
- 1 angel food cupcake (3 x 1 1/2-inch), quartered
- 2 generous scoops vanilla ice cream
- 2 generous scoops chocolate ice cream
- 2 generous scoops strawberry ice cream
- 1 generous scoop mint chocolate chip ice cream
- 1 generous scoop coffee ice cream
- 3 tablespoons chocolate syrup
- 1/4 cup marshmallow cream
- 1/4 cup strawberry topping
- 1/4 cup pineapple topping
- 14-ounce can dairy whipped topping
- 1 large brownie (6-inch x 6-inch), quartered
- 1 regular-sized candy bar, quartered
- 4 chocolate cookies with cream filling
- 1 tablespoon sliced toasted almonds
- 1 tablespoon dark and white chocolate shavings
- 1 tablespoon crushed chocolate cookies with cream filling
- 1 tablespoon chopped jellied orange slices, about 2 large slices
- 1 tablespoon milk chocolate chip morsels
- 1 tablespoon peanut butter chip morsels
- 1 tablespoon chocolate sprinkles
- 1 tablespoon rainbow sprinkles
- 1/2 cup drained maraschino cherries