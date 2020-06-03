Disney Reveals Recipe for Popular Kitchen Sink Sundae

If you love ridiculously over the top desserts, you have found the pinnacle of greatness here…

The Kitchen Sink sundae from Beaches & Cream Soda Shop at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts is a Disney classic. If you’ve never tackled it before, be warned, this over-the-top indulgence includes everything and the kitchen sink – enough for your entire family to share!

WARNING: You’ll need all available counter space just to lay out the 28 ingredients. Including an ENTIRE can of whipping cream cookies, brownies, strawberry’s, bananas, pineapple, butterscotch, peanut butter, fudge and FIVE different ice cream flavours.

Ingredients: