Disney has brought back Robin William’s iconic Genie character from Aladdin and used his actual voice, with no AI involved.

The studio has released a 100th Anniversary short, Once Upon A Studio, showcasing over 500 heroes, villains, and sidekicks for the last 100 years.

Williams, who passed away in 2014, made Genie iconic, so Disney used his outtakes from the 1992 film in the latest short.

via GIPHY

The studio took unused voice lines from the original film and asked Williams’ estate permission to use them.

In an interview with Variety, producer Bradford Simonsen said, “We went back to the estate and said, ‘This is what we hope to do.’ Eric Goldberg, who originally animated the Genie, is on the show, and he will be part of it.’ And it was wonderful to see that happen.”

The short is available now on Disney+.

Watch the trailer below.