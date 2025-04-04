Report: Disney Puts Live-Action Tangled on Hold

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio has paused development on a live-action adaptation of Tangled, leaving its future uncertain. Sources say Disney is reconsidering its approach to live-action princess films, especially in the wake of Snow White’s lacklustre reception.

The Snow White remake has struggled critically and financially, sitting at 40% on Rotten Tomatoes for critics and 73% for audiences.

The film’s CG dwarfs and casting choices didn’t resonate well, and so far, it has only earned $69 million domestically and $145 million worldwide—a tough blow for a movie with a $270 million budget.

The next test for Disney’s live-action strategy is this summer’s Lilo & Stitch, which could influence future adaptations. Meanwhile, projects like Moana (now filming) and Hercules (in pre-production) are still moving forward. But for now, it looks like Rapunzel won’t be letting down her live-action hair anytime soon.

