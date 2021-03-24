Disney’s ‘Black Widow’ Will Be Delayed

Disney announced on Tuesday that they would be delaying the release of the much-anticipated film ‘Black Widow’ until July.

When they do finally release the movie, it will be available both in theatres and for a fee on the Disney+ streaming service.

Theatre companies were hopeful that ‘Black Widow’ which stars Scarlett Johansson would be the start of the summer blockbuster season and help get people back to the cinemas.

While we wait for ‘Black Widow,’ Disney will be streaming the live-action “Cruella” starting May 28th and the latest Pixar animated movie “Luca” will be available to subscribers on June 18th.