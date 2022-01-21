Divorce Registries Are A Thing!

Breaking up is hard to do, especially when your ex takes all the stuff! But have no fear, there are a couple of companies that are here to help with their divorce registries.

Fresh Starts Registry and Divorvist have sprung up to help recent divorcees put their lives back together one blender at a time. The registry is no longer for weddings and babies! Did you know that there are even registries for puppies? And let’s not forget about the Galentine’s day registry! These sites want to normalize, and streamline, the process of restocking a home after it’s split apart.

Related: Divorce Rates Skyrocket Due To Pandemic…

Divorcist — which is currently in the soft launch phase and will debut its gift registry in February — has a similar vibe.

“Our mission is to make divorce and separation dignified,” said married co-founder, Eliza Cussen, an Aussie who now lives in Wisconsin. “We really saw the need … Women get the concept immediately — we’re trying to elevate divorce, separation and breakups to the same status as a life event. Not a happy one, but one that deserves recognition.”

Co-founder Elizabeth Paulson, who is twice-divorced and the author of the book, “98 Ways to Find a Great Guy,” told NY The Post that the new site is all about “answers and solutions.”

“There’s no perfect way to get through a divorce,” she said. But, “we wanted to build the community that didn’t exist when we needed it.”

More