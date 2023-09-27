Do Guys Look BETTER When They Are Taken?

There’s a new theory (new for TikTokers) that has exposed how women make men look hotter!

The syndrome is known as the “girlfriend effect” and it has been trending all over TikTok, with women sharing their boyfriend’s glow-ups.

Being in a relationship will make you hotter if you’re a man.

Facts are facts…

This is nothing new, we’ve seen this play out in real life… An average-looking dude who had no style before his girlfriend now replaces his “downtown” shirt with a nice polo…

Thanks to TikTok, the “girlfriend effect” has now been exposed to the masses…TikTokers are showing the before and after pics of their boyfriends and how they used their hotness to make them look better…

If you are a man and you want to look better, just get a girlfriend.