Do You Have Booze Brain?

A new study says that even just one alcoholic drink a day can shrink your brain!

The peer-reviewed paper, published Friday in Nature, found “negative associations” between alcohol consumption and brain size.

The study says that harmful effects were “apparent” even among those who averaged one or two drinks per day.