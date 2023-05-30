Do You Sleep Less in The Summer?  It May Not Be Your Fault!

If you love summer but can’t get enough sleep with the warm temperatures and longer days, you are not alone.

There is a medical reason why late spring and summer have you tossing and turning instead of sleeping.

One doc says it’s your caveman ancestor’s fault. The doc explains;

“The thing with sleep, which is interesting, is that we’re used to cooling environments, cave-like,” Davis said. “We need it to be cool, dark and uninterrupted. What happens with the summertime – it’s hot, and the days are longer. So that hormone called melatonin, which is released when the sun goes down tends to be released later, which makes summer sleeping a little bit more difficult.”

While we tend to be busier and more active in the summer, our bodies still need the same amount of rest.

WHY HEAT AND SLEEP DON’T MIX

Your body produces melatonin naturally, and it helps manage your circadian rhythms, the body’s internal clock. The hormone drops your core body temperature, according to a study.

The cooler body temp “reduces arousal and increases sleep propensity.”

WHY KIDS DON’T SLEEP IN THE SUMMER?

In kids, the evening rise in melatonin is responsible for 40-50% of the drop in core body temperature, according to another study.

Summer heat also keeps the body warmer.

That not only makes it harder to fall asleep but also makes it harder to fall into a deep sleep which may make it harder to stay asleep, according to the National Institute of Health.

The ideal room temperature for sleeping is 65-68 degrees for most adults.

The obvious answer is to turn on the AC, but not everyone has one.

Keeping the AC running all night at 65 is also pricey.

TIPS FOR SLEEPING IN THE SUMMER!