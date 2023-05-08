This Is The Worst Sleeping Position For Your Posture, According To Experts!

Do you ever wake up with aches and pains? So much for a restful night.

There is a simple change that could overhaul your sleep!

According to a sleep posture expert, there is one sleeping position that can affect posture, and increase aches and pains.

In a TikTok video, the expert revealed that lying on your stomach is the worst position to sleep in. The expert calls it a “car crash of a sleeping position.”

When you sleep on your front, you are rotating your neck, and twisting it. You’re also putting your head up and you’re fighting all the natural curves of your spine…

Not to mention that you’re compressing your vertebrate…

To achieve a good posture sleep, the expert says you need a pillow to rest your head on. It must fill the space between the tip of your ear and the tip of your shoulder!

If you can, you should also sleep with another pillow between your knees and ankles. And if you have a third pillow, hug it! You are less likely to roll over!

Sleep tight!