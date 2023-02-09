Does A Pizza Diet Work?

Is it possible to eat whatever you want every day, as long as you follow a strict exercise routine and monitor your calories? A personal trainer in Ireland says he lost over seven pounds despite eating 10 slices of pizza every day for a month. Moreover, he claims he’s now more ripped than at the start of this delicious diet.

Personal trainer Ryan ate pizza for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and lost roughly 7.7 pounds during the 30-day challenge. He took on the challenge to show how calorie-deficit diets allow people to lose weight without restricting their favourite foods.

So Ryan carefully planned his diet and made all the pizzas himself, while maintaining his usual exercise regime.

Interestingly, a study in 2020 found that it’s possible to eat all the pizza you want (occasionally) and not damage your health.