Delissio Pizza Will No Longer Be Available In Canada

Now what will I make at 10pm?

By Kool Eats

It’s Not Delivery, It’s Delissio!  Soon it will be nothing!

The company announced last week that not only will it stop selling its beloved frozen pizzas but other popular brands including Stouffer’s, Lean Cuisine, and Life Cuisine.

IF BRANDS HAD BRUTALLY HONEST SLOGANS, WHAT WOULD THEY BE?

According to the official statement, the decision marks a change in the company’s strategy to focus on categories that support “long-term business growth.”

The company says that they don’t have a factory in Canada, so it’s expensive… So, if you are a big fan of Delissio you might want to grab them sooner rather than later!

