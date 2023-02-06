Delissio Pizza Will No Longer Be Available In Canada
Now what will I make at 10pm?
It’s Not Delivery, It’s Delissio! Soon it will be nothing!
The company announced last week that not only will it stop selling its beloved frozen pizzas but other popular brands including Stouffer’s, Lean Cuisine, and Life Cuisine.
According to the official statement, the decision marks a change in the company’s strategy to focus on categories that support “long-term business growth.”
The company says that they don’t have a factory in Canada, so it’s expensive… So, if you are a big fan of Delissio you might want to grab them sooner rather than later!