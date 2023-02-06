Delissio Pizza Will No Longer Be Available In Canada

It’s Not Delivery, It’s Delissio! Soon it will be nothing!

The company announced last week that not only will it stop selling its beloved frozen pizzas but other popular brands including Stouffer’s, Lean Cuisine, and Life Cuisine.

According to the official statement, the decision marks a change in the company’s strategy to focus on categories that support “long-term business growth.”

We recognize that Delissio is a brand that you have enjoyed for many years and there will be some disappointment as we gradually remove the products from the market. This was purely a business decision to focus on other categories where we have a stronger business. — Nestlé Canada (@NestleCA) February 2, 2023

The company says that they don’t have a factory in Canada, so it’s expensive… So, if you are a big fan of Delissio you might want to grab them sooner rather than later!