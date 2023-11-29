These questions are always fun because there’s no wrong answer. Or is there? More than 25,000 people took an online poll on “some of the world’s most controversial questions.” See if you agree with these . . .

1. Does a straw have one hole or two? 61% said one. 39% said two holes, one on each end. (There is an actual answer, according to science: ONE hole.)

2. Is “Die Hard” a Christmas movie? It takes place on Christmas Eve, but 55% said no.

3. Is a hot dog a sandwich? It’s meat between bread, but 81% said no.

4. What’s the best day of the week? Saturday got 46% of the vote, and Friday was a close second at 37%. Monday was voted the worst day of the week.

5. Does pineapple belong on pizza? Even split. 50% said yes, and 50% said no.

6. Which brownie is better, the edge piece or the middle piece? Another close one. Edge barely wins with 51% of the vote.

7. Could Jack have fit on that door at the end of “Titanic”? 79% think he could. (There is an actual answer, according to science: YES, they could have both fit, especially if they’d MacGyvered Rose’s life jacket.)

8. PlayStation or Xbox? PlayStation got 60% of the vote.

9. Is cereal “soup”? Only 6% said yes. (A separate online poll asked the same question a while back, and 11% said yes.)

10. Is it okay to wear socks with sandals? 57% still don’t think it’s a good look.

(They avoided some even MORE divisive ones: Which came first, the chicken or the egg? Is the dress black and blue or white and gold? And: Is “The Notebook” a good movie?) (???)