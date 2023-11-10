Does Chicken Soup Really Help Cure A Cold?

Can chicken soup help alleviate cold symptoms, as we enter cold and flu season?

Kara Collier, a registered dietitian nutritionist and co-founder of Nutrisense in Chicago says there is some truth to Chicken soup as a medicine…

She says, that while it won’t cure a cold, chicken noodle soup may help to alleviate some of the symptoms that come along with having a cold or flu…

“The veggies and seasonings, like garlic and herbs, that go into chicken soup can also provide important minerals, antioxidants, and amino acids that help support our body’s immune system.”

“In particular, chicken is an excellent source of the amino acid cysteine, which has been shown to help thin mucus and help you manage cold and flu symptoms.”

The broth that serves as the base of chicken soup can also provide fluids and electrolytes that help the body fight off infections…

“The warm broth itself may also help to open up congested nasal and throat passages, which helps to better manage cold and flu symptoms.”

Also, chicken soup is an easy way to get important micronutrients, macronutrients, and fluids when you’re sick and may not have an appetite for other foods.

Between the amino acids and B vitamins found in the broth and the vitamins and minerals in the veggies, chicken soup is a good choice to help someone recover more quickly from a cold or flu…

Other foods that help with colds and flu