DOES DROPPING A PICKLE IN CHEAP BEER MAKE IT TASTE BETTER?

People online claim that if you want to make a cheap light beer taste better, just drop a PICKLE in there.

“Esquire” did a write-up on it a few years ago. But does it really work?

Some people think it gives the light beer a nice kick because pickles have so much salt. So they go well with beer just like other salty foods, like chips, pretzels, and fries. Just make sure you use a big enough glass.

It tends to foam up when you drop the pickle in.