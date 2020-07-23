Listen Live

DOES DROPPING A PICKLE IN CHEAP BEER MAKE IT TASTE BETTER?

Does anyone want to try this?

By Kool Eats

People online claim that if you want to make a cheap light beer taste better, just drop a PICKLE in there.

“Esquire” did a write-up on it a few years ago.  But does it really work?

 

Some people think it gives the light beer a nice kick because pickles have so much salt.  So they go well with beer just like other salty foods, like chips, pretzels, and fries.  Just make sure you use a big enough glass.

It tends to foam up when you drop the pickle in.

