DOES “STAYING IN” COUNT AS A DATE NOW?

The term “date” used to mean you went out somewhere and maybe got something to eat. But in the era of “Netflix and chill,” I guess we’ve relaxed that definition . . .

A new poll asked 5,000 people in relationships what their favourite “date-night activities” are. Going out to eat is still #1. But Staying at home ranked second.

Here are our favourite date-night activities in 2023 . . .

1. Going out to dinner. 46% said it’s a top date-night activity for them.

2. A night in together, 28%.

3. Going to the movies, 22%.

4. Cooking together, 15%.

5. Going on a long drive, 13%.

6. Shopping, 13%. It’s not clear if ONLINE shopping counts as a date.

7. A romantic walk on the beach, 10%.

8. Going camping, 10%.

9. Engaging in a hobby together, 10%.

10. Game nights, 9%.

The poll also found the average couple has two dates per week. (If staying in watching Netflix counts, I’m averaging like six or seven.)