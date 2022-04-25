Listen Live

DOG BEDS FOR HUMANS ARE NOW A THING YOU CAN BUY

By Kool Mornings

Two college students in Vancouver, British Columbia just launched a new product on Kickstarter, a dog bed for PEOPLE.  It’s called “The Plufl” and it looks just like a dog bed, but bigger.

 

The two guys behind it say they’re both big nappers.  One of them recently saw a custom bed that a friend made for their Great Dane, and realized it was almost big enough for a person to sleep on.

 

They’re described as dog beds made to human standards, with memory foam and an ultra-soft, fake fur cover.  These things are NOT cheap though.

 

You can pre-order one through Kickstarter for $350.  And they eventually plan to sell them for $500.

 

It seems like plenty of people are interested though.  They were hoping to raise $25,000 to launch the business, and they’ve already raised over a hundred grand.

