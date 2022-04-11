National Pet Day!

National Pet Day is April 11, although if you’re a pet owner, you know there’s not a day that goes by that you don’t celebrate your animal companion! So hug your hedgehog, bond with your bunny, and cut your kitty some catnip!

That critter makes you happy — and that’s not all. Over the past 10 years, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has been a research partner to determine the physical and mental benefits of having a pet. It turns out that not only can pets steal our hearts, but they also contribute to overall cardiovascular health by lowering cortisol, cholesterol, and blood pressure levels.

Most Dog Owners Consider Their Pup To Be Their Own Mini-Me!

These dog owners are showing off their telepathic skills: seven in 10 pet parents claim they can read their furry companions’ minds.

According to a recent survey of 2,000 dog owners that looked at how well they know their canine friends, 74% are confident they understand what their pet wants at any given time.

Similarly, 71% feel their dog understands them, too, recalling that it took about six months to get to that point through bonding activities like playing ball/fetch (50%) or taking them on walks (48%).

To communicate better with their pups, owners revealed some of the easiest commands they taught their dogs, which were “sit,” “lie down” or “stay.”Others took a bit longer for their furry friend to get right such as “down,” “dinnertime” or “no.”

Most dog owners know their pets so well that even 70% consider their canines their mini-me because they have similar personalities.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Ollie for National Pet Day, the survey also asked respondents to describe their furry friends’ characteristics and traits, revealing many have funny, quirky and loyal dogs.

HOW WOULD PEOPLE DESCRIBE THEIR DOG?